A 15-year-old girl with a rare condition had surgery to remove a stomach hairball.

In India, a 15-year-old girl with an unique ailment that caused her to consume her own hair underwent surgery to remove a massive hairball from her stomach.

The incident occurred in Vallipuram, a village in Tamil Nadu’s southern state. According to media sources, the girl, who weighed just 77 pounds, was sent to a hospital after complaining of a loss of appetite, weight loss, and vomiting on multiple occasions.

The physicians decided to do surgery after running some tests. They were taken aback when they discovered a roughly 3-pound hairball lodged in her stomach. According to physicians cited by Yahoo News Australia, the hair mass made it impossible for her to digest meals or retain nutrition.

The family of the adolescent was completely ignorant that she had been eating her own hair for the past two years. Doctors diagnosed her with Rapunzel Syndrome, a rare illness brought on by the intake of hair (trichophagia). When hair passes through the small intestine and generates a hair tail that exits the stomach, the condition arises. Only 65 such cases have been reported worldwide, according to experts.

According to News Express, Dr R Raja Mahendran, a surgical gastroenterologist at RRM Gastro Hospital, said, “The girl was brought to the hospital with complaints of gastrointestinal pain and vomiting and underwent scanning.” The date of the surgery, however, was unknown.

“At first, we assumed it was an abdominal mass, but a closer inspection with endoscopy revealed that the teen had a propensity of eating her own hairs,” doctors allegedly said. The girl was discharged after the procedure and was healing well, according to physicians.

A 5-year-old child in India’s Chandigarh state underwent surgery to remove 3 pounds of hair mass from her tummy in a similar incidence reported last month. The girl was diagnosed with Trichobezoar, a rare medical disorder in which an undigested mass of hair is discovered within the gastrointestinal tract. The girl had been eating her hair for the past two and a half years in this case as well. Dr. Vivek Bhadoo remarked at the time, “They attempted to stop her and even cut her hair, but then she started eating other people’s hair.” “This condition is most commonly connected with those who have a psychiatric disorder or who are under a lot of stress. It is, however, quite uncommon among children. It affects 0.3 percent of the world’s population.”