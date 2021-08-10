A 14-year-old girl dies while giving birth at a church shrine.

The death of a 14-year-old girl in Zimbabwe during childbirth inside a religious shrine has revived debate over child marriage and sexual abuse in the African country.

Before giving birth last month at an Apostolic church in Marange’s eastern district, Memory Machaya was allegedly raped, denied medical treatment, and driven out of school.

In a statement released on Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said it would investigate the death and had “taken note of print and social media reports.”

Karen Mukwasi, a human rights activist, asked for an investigation into the case and the prosecution of those responsible. “Has there been any movement in the prosecution of those responsible for Memory’s death? ” she wrote on Thursday in a tweet intended at the police force.

At the age of 13, Memory Machaya married in the Apostolic church.

The man raped her, she gave birth at the age of 14 in a Catholic shrine, and nothing was done about it.

This petition raises awareness of her suffering and calls for the elimination of child marriages.

SIGN & RETWEEThttps://t.co/VBVJ5n9IwZ — Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) August 6, 2021 pic.twitter.com/OiGBazVNwH — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 6, 2021 Stop the rape of children in the name of religion,” says Mukwasi, who also started a Change.org petition called Justice for Memory Machaya, which urges authorities to investigate charges of sexual assaults against children.

The petition states, “This is a blatant example of child sexual abuse, and the culprits must be brought to justice.” “The child was assaulted, impregnated, and denied treatment afterward. The people involved should be held responsible for both the death and the rape of this youngster. It is past time for the Zimbabwe Republic Police to investigate allegations of child sexual assault and child weddings leveled against the Johane Marange sect.” The United Nations published a statement on August 7 denouncing the practice of child marriage in Zimbabwe.

