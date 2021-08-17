A 12-year-old girl with a rare disease had surgery to remove a large hair mass from her stomach.

An open surgery was performed on a 12-year-old girl in India to remove over 1.5 pounds of hair that had gathered in her stomach.

According to Mid-Day, physicians at a hospital in Maharashtra’s western state stated the girl had a unique illness that caused her to consume her own hair.

Since she was two years old, the youngster, whose identity has not been revealed, has been tearing out and eating her own hair. This caused a massive mass of hair to accumulate in her stomach, making her nauseous and causing extreme discomfort. The operation was performed at the Starcity Multispeciality Hospital in Kalyan.

“She began eating hair at the age of two, according to her parents. Dr. Rohit Paryani, a general and laparoscopic surgeon who was part of the team that performed the procedure, was quoted in The Hindu as saying, “Initially, they didn’t take it seriously until her stomach was so tightly packed with the hair that she couldn’t eat normal food, had pain, and recurrent vomiting, causing significant weight loss.”

“Her weight is only 20 kg (44 pounds), which is less than half her age-appropriate weight. The entire stomach was loaded with firmly packed hair, according to a CT scan,” he stated.

Trichophagia is a psychological ailment that creates an obsessive desire to consume hair, according to the physicians.

“Two days ago, we performed open surgery and removed the hair, which weighed about 650 grams (1.4 pounds) and took up the whole stomach space. That explains why she hasn’t had a healthy appetite and is malnourished,” Dr. Paryani said on Monday.

According to medical specialists, a small amount of hair consumed inadvertently usually passes through the body. In situations of frequent intake, however, the hair became lodged in the stomach, resulting in trichobezoars.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, trichotillomania affects between 0.5 and 3% of people at some point in their lives.

A 15-year-old girl with the same issue had surgery earlier this month to remove a massive hairball from her stomach.

The incident occurred in Vallipuram, a village in Tamil Nadu’s southern state. After complaining of a loss of appetite, weight loss, and frequent bouts of vomiting, the girl was brought to the hospital. Doctors were surprised to discover an almost 3-pound hairball trapped inside her stomach when they operated on her.