A 10-year-old toy entrepreneur is set to retire at the age of 15 with millions of dollars in his bank account.

Pixie Curtis is the CEO of a multimillion-dollar company at the age of ten, when most children are struggling with pre-algebraic ideas. Curtis’ mother, Roxy Jacenko, is a public relations professional who founded Pixie’s Bows in 2011 for her daughter.

Pixie’s Fidgets, a store that sells trendy toys, opened in May 2021. She sold about $200,000 worth of merchandise in the first month. According to News.com.au, both enterprises are part of Pixie’s Pixs, a profitable toys, goodies, and games range endorsed by Pixie and marketed online.

Curtis’ business efforts are expected to net her $21 million over the next ten years. Curtis “can retire at 15,” Jacenko suggested, based on the current pace of the firm. According to the New York Post, “the most exciting thing for me is the entrepreneurial mentality that she has at such a young age.” The “most fulfilling” part, according to Jacenko, has been observing her daughter’s ambition and business aptitude.

“Despite being instilled with the belief that I had to succeed, I never had it. Because that’s what you did back in my day, I got a job at McDonald’s when I was 14 years old “According to news.com, Jacenko stated. “So, I guess the most important thing to me is her entrepreneurial drive. Yes, I enabled it, but she still has it, which is the most satisfying aspect for me.” Curtis uses Instagram to advertise her business to her nearly 90,000 followers. While Jacenko manages the day-to-day operations of the company, Curtis, along with her brother Hunter, 7, is heavily involved in purchasing decisions and order fulfillment.

“I’m quite pleased with her and her brother. Pixie’s decision to include fidgets and sensory toys in her bow company, which many said would be a flop, has proven to be a great success “According to Jacenko, who spoke to news.com.au,

Curtis intends to spend her money on lavish gifts and vacations for her mother.

According to the New York Post, she stated, “I’m going to get her some new clothes because she has no good clothes at all.” “I’d also like to get her some real hair extensions because she’s in severe need of them.”