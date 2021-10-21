A $1 million reward has been set for a missing four-year-old in Australia.

Authorities in Australia offered a reward of $1 million (US$750,000) on Thursday for information leading to the finding of a missing four-year-old girl who was allegedly stolen from a secluded camping last weekend.

Cleo Smith vanished from her family’s tent in Western Australia in the early hours of Saturday, prompting a massive search by air, sea, and land.

Police said they were “urgently requesting” public assistance following six days of futile searching in the region surrounding the Blowholes campsite, a seaside tourist destination approximately 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Perth.

“Cleo’s fate is known to someone in our neighborhood. Someone knows something that can help “Col Blanch, the deputy commissioner of the Western Australian police force, stated.

“There are a million reasons why you should come out now.”

The inquiry now “leads us to believe that she was abducted from the tent,” according to Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to locate Cleo alive. However, we are really concerned about her safety “During a press conference, he stated.

The abduction of Cleo Smith has sparked widespread concern, with many Australians resorting to social media to voice their concern for her family.

Ellie, her mother, said she awoke at 6 a.m. to discover the tent unzipped and her oldest daughter gone.

She implored Australians to help “bring our little child home” in an interview with local media on Wednesday.