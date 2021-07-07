90% of Indonesia’s oxygen supply has been ordered for hospitals to keep up with the COVID outbreak.

In order to meet high demand during the COVID pandemic, the Indonesian Industry Ministry has been asked to supply hospitals 90 percent of the country’s oxygen production.

According to the Associated Press, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary health commission, “We have assessed oxygen needs in each hospital and set up oxygen task groups in each province.”

As COVID-19 cases rise, the country is experiencing severe oxygen shortages. With 1,040 recorded deaths, Wednesday marked Indonesia’s bloodiest day since the outbreak began.

Hospitals are overburdened and in critical need of additional oxygen.

According to Sadikin, the scarcity of oxygen is mostly due to distribution failing to keep up with demand. COVID-19 patients, according to government data, require 1,928 tons of oxygen each day. The overall available production capacity of the country is 2,262 tons per day.

“All efforts will be made to repair it and speed up delivery to areas with high viral infection cases,” Sadikin promised.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Ridho Milhasan, 17, took matters into his own hands Wednesday, going to locate his aunt some oxygen when she was gasping for air at home due to her COVID-19 illness.

Milhasan located an oxygen filling station in southern Jakarta after his uncle scrounged an empty tank from a friend, waited in a lengthy line of others in severe need, and emerged victorious after three hours with the supply he required.

“This oxygen was desperately needed by my aunt,” he stated as he strapped the oxygen bottle on his little scooter. “The situation with this pandemic is rapidly deteriorating.”

Milhasan’s uncle tried unsuccessfully to get his aunt into several Jakarta hospitals after she tested positive for COVID-19, but was turned away and ordered to locate an oxygen tank and assist her at home.

“Patients with COVID-19 have had difficulty getting proper medical care,” Milhasan said. “They must now discover their own source of oxygen.”

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Indonesia has more than quadrupled in the last two weeks, rising from 4.72 new cases per 100,000 individuals on June 22 to 9.85 on July 6. The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths increased from 0.11 to 0.20 per 100,000 for the same time period. This is a condensed version of the information.