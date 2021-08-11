8,900 people may have been given fake COVID-19 vaccines and were instead injected with saline.

8,900 May Have Received Fake COVID-19 Vaccines, Injected With Saline Instead

After a nurse swapped out COVID-19 shots for a saline solution, over 9,000 people in Germany may need to be vaccinated again.

The German nurse is currently being investigated after she admitted to replacing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for a saltwater solution to cover up dropping a vial.

Authorities believed the nurse administered saline instead of COVID-19 vaccine shots to six people at the German Red Cross vaccination center in April.

However, police now believe that the nurse may have swapped out the vaccine shots on multiple occasions, Business Insider reported.

Local authorities are now calling for the 8,557 people vaccinated between March 5 and April 20 to get another shot to ensure that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those affected include people over 70-year-old who visited the Friesland vaccination center, as well as employees of hospices, mobile care services, educators, and doctors, according to the report.

Authorities are still investigating her motive

The nurse was caught Saturday after she confided in a colleague

Health authorities are now urging nearly 9,000 people to schedule another vaccine appointment

People who were vaccinated during the time period are now being urged to schedule another appointment to receive a vaccine shot. It is unclear how many of the 8,557 people vaccinated were given saline shots. Authorities noted that the nurse has not been cooperative during the investigation.

“Since we do not know whether, how many and who is specifically affected, and we are talking about a period of seven weeks, we have offered everyone to carry out a repeat,” Claudia Schröder, the deputy head of the Lower Saxony corona crisis team, told German public radio broadcaster NDR.

“A repeat vaccination is advisable even then and unproblematic if the vaccination was successful. That would not increase the protection in that case, but it is completely harmless. And so this is now the method of choice,” she said.

The 40-year-old nurse was only discovered when she confided in a coworker on Saturday. She has since been placed on leave.

The nurse’s motivation is currently being investigated by German authorities. She had previously uploaded posts on her social media account that were skeptical of immunizations, according to investigators.

Health officials have fully vaccinated 57.3% of the German population, according to a Reuters analysis.

Since then, German authorities have enacted new coronavirus laws, including the elimination of free fast testing in order to induce more residents to acquire COVID-19 vaccines. According to The Guardian, the unvaccinated are also obliged to pay for tests, which are required while attending indoor meetings, restaurant visits, and church services.