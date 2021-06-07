85 EU passports issued by Cyprus may be revoked due to concerns about criminal activity.

According to an independent commission, Cyprus authorities should consider revoking citizenship for 85 people who may have gained passports by criminal or other means. According to the Associated Press, the passports were obtained as part of a government program that illegally granted citizenship to families and connections of wealthy businessmen.

Former Supreme Court President Myron Nicolatos claimed that family members or firm officials received 53 percent of the 6,779 passports issued over the course of the 13-year scheme, rather than investors. In 2015 and 2016, the attorney general’s office issued warnings stating