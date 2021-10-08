71 Cats Rescued From Faces and Urine-Strewn Rural Motorhomes

An animal rescue organization in Canada has rescued a total of 71 cats and kittens from two RVs, triggering a fundraising appeal.

On October 5, the BCSPCA (British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) reported the disturbing situation.

The RVs were discovered in a rural region near Squamish, British Columbia, in a “hoarding condition,” according to the report.

According to details disclosed by the animal protection group, the cats were kept in desperate and unclean conditions, with feces “piled up in their living space” and high amounts of ammonia from urine. All of this was exacerbated by a lack of adequate ventilation.

Cats were discovered inside cupboards, beneath furniture, and under the driver and passenger seats, among other places in the two trailers. On the floor, newborn kittens were cuddled together.

Eileen Drever works for the BCSPCA as a senior officer of protection. Seven kittens have been born since the animals were rescued, she noted in a press statement. It’s also possible that some of the cats are pregnant.

“As you can understand, a large seizure puts a huge burden on our resources,” she stated. “We want to make sure that these poor animals get all of the attention and care that they deserve.” “At the moment, we’re also treating giardia and upper respiratory infections,” she continued. “A few of them are afraid, but they are coming around,” Drever said, adding that “the majority of the cats are pleasant around humans.” The BCSPCA is accepting donations in order to continue to care for the animals.

The cats are not now available for adoption, but individuals may stay up to date on the group’s website and sign up for pet notifications.

It’s not the first time a large number of animals have been rescued from a property in recent weeks.

Authorities in Mesquite, Texas, rescued a total of 111 dogs from a single home property last month, a major violation of the city’s rule, which allows only three dogs per family.

The canines were surrendered by the property owner and transported to the Animal Service Division of the City of Mesquite. They were then sent to animal rescue organizations.

Maria Martinez, a city official, said in a statement: This is a condensed version of the information.