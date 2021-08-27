70 million people have seen a video of a woman cleaning a PlayStation 4 in a sink.

On Monday, Erica posted a video to her TikTok account, @not erica_, showing off the dusty console, which, to be fair, could use a clean.

Rather than wiping it down with a cloth, Erica from Australia submerged it in the sink and scrubbed all the hard-to-reach ports and plugs with a toothbrush.

“I cleaned my BF’s game boy! She captioned the video, “Thank you @geebmouth for showing me how.”

“Surprised my lover by cleaning his PS4,” the caption read, along with heart emoticons. She videotaped the dirty device, then washed it and placed it back on the shelf with a message that reads, “all clean, love you.”

With the video inexorably damaging the games console, it’s widely assumed that the video was either a stunt or a joke. “Omg someone help pls it’s not turning on,” she joked in the comments.

The video, which can be seen here, has had more than 70 million views since it was posted, with individuals sharing their reactions to the alleged prank.

Erica uploaded four more movies while feigning surprise that it had stopped working.

She videotaped herself talking to the console in a follow-up video, which she published on Tuesday, telling it to “function.” “Hopefully it works again before he plays a game,” she captioned the video, which has been viewed over four million times.

And she kept the ruse going by sharing yet another video in which she tried out “suggestions” from people on how to fix it.

She captioned the video in which she covered the piece of technology in uncooked rice, “Still exploring for methods to get it running.” She then placed the gaming console in the oven, however it is unclear whether it was turned on or not.

She then looked through internet ads after being advised to buy a new one, but slammed her laptop shut when she saw pricing on her screen that exceeded $1,000. Finally, she videos herself acting out leaving.