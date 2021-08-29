7-time Emmy Award Winner At the age of 91, Ed Asner passed away.

Ed Asner, a seven-time Emmy Award winner, died on Sunday at the age of 91, according to his family.

“We regret to inform you that our dear patriarch passed away peacefully this morning. On the actor’s Twitter account, his family remarked, “Words cannot explain the pain we feel.”

“Goodnight, dad, with a kiss on the head. “We adore you.”

Asner died of natural causes, according to his publicist.

Asner rose to prominence as newsroom supervisor Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” a classic sitcom that aired from 1970 to 1977, and later on a spinoff series based on his character.

He earned three of his seven Emmys for portraying the character, and he is one of only two actors to win an Emmy for both a comedy and drama part on distinct shows.

With his depiction of widower Carl Fredericksen in the 2009 animated film “Up,” which was nominated for an Oscar for best picture, Asner gained a new generation of fans.

In the film, Asner plays a crusty old guy who, in order to satisfy his late wife’s longing for adventure, connects thousands of balloons to his house and flies it to South America.

Edward Asner was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 15, 1929. He was the youngest of five children who worked on his high school newspaper and played football, foreshadowing his role as an editor on television.

He worked on an auto-assembly line as an adult, however he stated in a 1973 interview that he wished to travel to South America or Alaska, foreshadowing a future role. After that, he joined the army before pursuing a career in acting.

Before landing his big break with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” he appeared in a number of off-Broadway plays, television shows, and films.

He was a liberal activist who marched in support of labor unions and against capital punishment. He was also the president of the Screen Actors Guild for two terms.

Gavin MacLeod, Asner’s buddy and co-star on “Mary Tyler Moore,” died in May. On Twitter, Asner expressed his sorrow.

“My heart is shattered. He added, “Gavin was my brother, my companion in crime (and food), and my hilarious conspirator.”

"Gavin, I'll see you in a minute. Tell the crew I'll be back in a minute. Betty! He went on to say, "It's just you and me now."