686 migrants arrive in Italy on a rusted cargo ship, some of them are infected with scabies.

According to the Associated Press, the greatest single arrival of migrants in years docked in Italy on Monday, with many suffering from the dangerous skin ailment scabies.

The scabies outbreak revealed that the refugees arriving in Italy were close enough together in Libya to easily spread the disease.

The disease is known to spread fast, according to the UN refugee agency, because Bangladeshis and Sub-Saharan Africans were frequently detained in the bottom deck of the ship, in extremely crowded conditions.

With 686 people on board, the fishing boat transporting the refugees was similarly overcrowded. The passengers were brought to a receiving center as soon as the ship stopped for processing and to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations, which are part of Italy’s new initiative to vaccinate new migrants entering the country.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, “this is the biggest number of people arriving on a single boat in 2021.” “Such large numbers in a single arrival haven’t been seen since August 2016.”

The 15-meter (45-foot) boat was escorted into port by Italian coast guard ships late Monday in Lampedusa, Sicily, an island closer to Africa than the Italian mainland that is one of the major targets for Libyan-based migrant smugglers.

A huge smugglers’ boat with that many people arriving in an Italian port is unusual. Smaller groups of migrants are more frequently rescued at sea by assistance agencies over several days after their fragile ships take on water. The migrants are then brought together to the shore by the rescue vessels.

The passengers were 658 men, 12 women, and 12 minors, according to the Lampedusa-based aid organization Mediterranean Hope. They had set off from Zuwarah, Libya, from Egypt, Morocco, Chad, Ethiopia, Syria, Nigeria, Sudan, and Senegal.

The arrivals were the most recent in a year in which the number of migrants landing in Italy has increased dramatically.

As of Monday, 44,778 migrants had arrived in Italy this year, with Tunisia, Bangladesh, and Egypt among the leading nations. According to Interior Ministry statistics, the total is roughly double the number of arrivals in the first nine months of 2020 and five times the amount in 2019.

The influx have heightened the urgency of Mediterranean countries’ efforts to exert pressure on the. This is a condensed version of the information.