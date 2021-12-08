68 positive Covid cases for doctors and nurses at an ICU hospital Christmas party in Spain.

A major outbreak of COVID-19 illnesses among ICU hospital staff workers is alleged to have been caused by a Christmas party held near Madrid.

In reaction to the announcement, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned reporters on Monday that people should “be cautious” about COVID throughout the holidays and that “we must not decrease our guard.”

According to Reuters, a total of 68 nurses and doctors from Malaga’s University Regional Hospital tested positive for coronavirus and were diagnosed with the disease.

The Christmas party was attended by all of the affected employees, which Health officials believe is the most likely cause of the outbreak. On December 1, 173 employees attended the party, which was held at a restaurant.

Staff had to present documentation of a negative antigen test before to the party, and all members had already been vaccinated. According to the Spanish private news outlet Europa Press, this has led some officials to doubt how such a massive outbreak could have occurred.

Antigen testing are faster and less expensive than other Covid tests like PCR tests, but they are also less reliable.

The afflicted employees are currently being isolated.