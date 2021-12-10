53 people are killed in a truck accident in Mexico, the majority of whom are migrants.

Authorities reported a truck accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas this week killed at least 53 people and injured scores more.

The freight truck was hauling more than 100 people, most of whom were thought to be Central American migrants. The car was speeding and then flipped over while approaching a hairpin bend on a highway between Chiapa de Corzo and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas’ capital, on Thursday afternoon, according to The New York Times.

The trailer carrying the migrants collided with a pedestrian bridge and a neighboring construction site, according to Luis Manuel Garca Moreno, the state’s Civil Protection Service chief.

The accident claimed the lives of at least 53 individuals and injured at least 58 more. According to an Associated Press report, some 21 of the injured sustained critical wounds and were transferred to local hospitals.

It was unknown whether the truck driver had survived.

Rescue personnel stacked the bodies in rows of white sheets on the asphalt. The victims were thought to be Central American migrants, although their nationalities have yet to be confirmed.

According to Moreno, a number of the survivors were from Mexico’s neighbor, Guatemala.

According to Guatemalan survivor Celco Pacheco, there were other migrants from Honduras onboard, as well as eight to ten little children.

Even though at least 107 people were crammed into the trailer when it crashed, the first rescue workers on the scene — who were not authorized to be identified — said that even more migrants were inside the truck when it crashed and had fled because they were afraid of being detained by immigration agents.

One paramedic reported that some of them who fled to the nearby communities limped away despite being bloodied or bruised.

Survivors said the migrants told them they boarded the truck at the Mexico-Guatemala border and paid between $2,500 and $3,500 to be taken to Puebla, Mexico, where they would probably have contracted another set of migrant smugglers to drive them to the US border.

According to The New York Times, Chiapas has seen a boom in Central American migrants in recent years, with many being smuggled across Mexico on their way to the US border.

A total of 1.7 million migrants, mostly from Mexico and Central America, were discovered trying to enter the country.