50 people have been infected with Omicron after attending a Christmas party in Norway.

In Oslo, Norway, a COVID outbreak has occurred after more than 50 persons were infected at an office Christmas party.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health confirmed one case of the Omicron variant from the party on Thursday, saying it couldn’t estimate how many people were affected but recommending that everyone who attended be tested.

“The outbreak in Oslo is substantial, including participation from several other municipalities,” the agency said, adding that “many affected people and their close contacts are being tracked.”

According to health officials, the bulk of the partygoers had been vaccinated.

Doctors told the Norwegian official news agency NRK that the infections in the 50 to 60 patients who tested positive for the virus were not Delta variant cases, with “obvious clues” and a “high possibility” that they were all Omicron variant infections, according to NRK.

According to The Independent, Tine Ravlo, an assistant chief infection control doctor in Oslo’s Frogner district, a preliminary examination revealed that the individuals’ samples were likely Omicron.

According to the news website, one of the party attendees just visited South Africa. Last week, the first case of the Omicron variety was discovered in South Africa.

If all of the reported Omicron variant infections at the party are Omicron variant infections, it will be the world’s greatest COVID strain epidemic to date.

As of Friday, at least three cases of the Omicron variety have been documented in Norway.