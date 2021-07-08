5 Special Needs Animal Stories That Will Make You Smile

It’s no secret that pets demand ongoing attention and care. Those born with a disability or who have experienced trauma, on the other hand, require extra love and care in order to live complete, happy, and healthy lives.

Though it can be difficult to witness animals suffer from illnesses, it can also be a joy to see them find loving homes and overcome obstacles.

To honor these exceptional furry companions, we’ve compiled a short list of special needs animal accounts that we think would brighten anyone’s day.

Morty, the Outcast

Morty, a special needs dog with one missing eye and “wobbly legs,” is short for Mr. Mortimer. Followers of his TikTok and Instagram accounts can see him parade around his house to the beat of legendary songs.

Morty is seen walking down the corridor to Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora)” in a viral TikTok video with over 25 million views. It’s difficult not to smile as Morty dances about the home.

The Kitten’s Grandfather

Grandpa the kitty is a beautiful special needs kitten who resembles an elderly gentleman! Grandpa was born with a cleft palate and bent hind legs, according to Bored Panda.

Grandpa’s previous owner took him to the veterinarian, who told him he had a poor chance of survival owing to his ailments. As a result, the veterinarian advised euthanasia. His previous owners didn’t have the financial resources to support the cat, but they also didn’t want to give up.

Stephanie Medrano, a foster mom with Stray Cat Alliance, volunteered to foster him when she learned of his situation. She quickly fell in love with him, and Grandpa is now hers! His disgruntled expression will make you chuckle.

