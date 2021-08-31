5 Powerful Anti-Drug Quotes To Raise Awareness On International Overdose Awareness Day

Every year on August 30, the International Overdose Awareness Day is commemorated with the goal of raising awareness about drug overdose, which is a leading cause of mortality in a variety of age groups.

It is a day to memorialize all those who have died as a result of a drug overdose, as well as those who have successfully recovered from addiction. It was first observed in 2001.

“The campaign increases awareness of overdose, one of the world’s most serious public health concerns, and encourages action and conversation regarding evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy. “The campaign recognizes the profound grief experienced by families and friends whose loved ones have died or suffered permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose and spreads the message about the tragedy of drug overdose death and that drug overdose is preventable,” according to the official website for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Here are a few amazing anti-drug quotations from Voice From The Blogs and Everyday Power to help raise awareness on this occasion.