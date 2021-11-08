40,000 people turn out to demand the release of Georgia’s imprisoned former president.

Thousands of people marched in Georgia on Monday to demand the release of Mikheil Saakashvili, a jailed opposition leader and former president who has been on a hunger strike for many weeks.

On his return from exile in Ukraine, Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 to 2013, and is now the country’s primary opposition leader, was arrested on October 1.

He has been fasting for 39 days in protest of his detention, which he claims is politically motivated.

His imprisonment has compounded a political crisis that has engulfed Georgia since last year, when the opposition accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of rigging parliamentary elections.

The arrest of Georgia’s flamboyant pro-Western reformer sparked the country’s greatest anti-government protests in a decade.

On Monday evening, 40,000 people filled the central Freedom Square in Tbilisi, Georgia, chanting Saakashvili’s name.

The demonstration occurred immediately after Saakashvili was controversially transferred to a jail hospital, which rights activists claim does not provide him with sufficient medical care.

“In Georgia, a vast, persistent protest movement has begun, and it will not end until Mikheil Saakashvili is set free and snap elections are held,” said Nika Melia, the chairman of Saakashvili’s United National Movement party.

“We will not disperse; our protest will be unwavering and peaceful, and we will not allow the dictatorship to precipitate a civil war.”

Protesters then marched across downtown Tbilisi, pledging to blockade the Prime Minister’s office.

Irakli, Prime Minister Melia stated, “Garibashvili will not be able to leave or enter his workplace.”

Hundreds of riot police were deployed outside government buildings, according to footage broadcast by the pro-opposition Mtavari TV station.

“In order to prevent the worsening of Mikheil Saakashvili’s health condition and because of an increased risk to (his) safety, he was relocated from prison number 12 to medical facility number 18 for convicts,” Georgia’s penitentiary administration said in a statement earlier Monday.

Doctors who checked Saakashvili on Monday morning stated he was “at great danger of multi-systemic problems and need urgent treatment in a high-tech clinic.”

Nino Lomjaria, Georgia’s human rights ombudswoman, stated the jail hospital did not satisfy the doctors’ standards.

Saakashvili had earlier on Monday said that transferring him to a prison hospital would be a death sentence.

“I could not have dreamed that years later, when Georgia’s parliament abolished the death penalty on my initiative (in 1998), I would be sentenced to death in Georgia,” he said in a statement.

Saakashvili, according to doctors, is facing an. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.