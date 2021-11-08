40,000 people turn out to demand the release of Georgia’s imprisoned former president.

As Ukraine slammed his relocation to a prison hospital, tens of thousands marched in Georgia on Monday, demanding the release of detained opposition leader and former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike for several weeks.

On his return from exile in Ukraine, Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 to 2013, was arrested on October 1.

He has been fasting for 39 days in protest of his incarceration, which he claims is politically motivated.

His imprisonment has compounded a political crisis that arose last year after the opposition accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of rigging parliamentary elections.

The arrest of the outspoken pro-Western reformist sparked the greatest anti-government protests in a decade.

Around 40,000 people streamed into the central Freedom Square in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Monday evening, chanting Saakashvili’s name, according to AFP reporters.

Saakashvili was transferred to a jail hospital on Monday, where human rights activists claim he is not being treated properly.

“In Georgia, a vast, persistent protest movement has begun, and it will not end until Mikheil Saakashvili is set free and snap elections are held,” said Nika Melia, the chairman of Saakashvili’s United National Movement party.

“We will not disperse; our protest will be unwavering and peaceful, and we will not allow the dictatorship to precipitate a civil war.”

Protesters then marched across downtown Tbilisi, threatening to blockade the prime minister’s office.

Irakli, Prime Minister Melia stated, “Garibashvili will not be able to leave or enter his workplace.”

“Saakashvili is a victim of political vendetta, and we will not stop until he is liberated,” said one of the marchers, businessman Niko Mgeladze, 46.

Hundreds of riot police were deployed outside government buildings, according to footage broadcast by the pro-opposition Mtavari TV station.

Saakashvili was transported to a jail hospital “to prevent the worsening of (his) health condition,” according to Georgia’s prisons authority.

Doctors who checked Saakashvili on Monday morning stated he was “at great danger of multi-systemic problems and need urgent treatment in a high-tech clinic.”

Nino Lomjaria, Georgia’s human rights ombudswoman, stated the jail hospital did not satisfy the doctors’ standards.

The move, according to Saakashvili, is a death sentence.

“I could not have dreamed that years later, when Georgia’s parliament abolished the death penalty on my initiative (in 1998), I would be sentenced to death in Georgia,” he said in a statement.

Saakashvili faces an imminent risk of death, according to doctors, due to an underlying blood disease that makes his hunger strike more risky.

