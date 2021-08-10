40 villagers are killed by suspected jihadists in Mali, and 12 troops are killed in Burkina Faso.

Officials claimed Monday that suspected terrorists butchered more than 40 civilians in northern Mali and killed 12 troops in an ambush in neighboring Burkina Faso, emphasizing the two weak countries’ security crisis.

A military officer told AFP that “terrorists” attacked the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna, and Daoutegeft near Mali’s border with Niger on Sunday, killing more than 40 people.

“The terrorists went into the villages and massacred everyone,” stated the source, who requested anonymity.

“20 civilians were massacred in Karou,” a local official stated, declining to be identified for security reasons. In Ouatagouna, fourteen civilians were killed, and others were slaughtered in the hamlet of Daoutegeft.”

According to him, the intruders entered on a motorcycle, surprising the people.

A representative from a fourth village said his community had also been targeted.

A military officer claimed an army unit had been dispatched to assist, but a source with a Malian NGO said contacts with the area were limited after terrorists assaulted telecoms sites.

Since 2012, Mali, a landlocked and impoverished country in West Africa’s Sahel region, has been fighting a terrorist insurgency.

The turmoil began in Mali’s north, spreading to the country’s ethnically sensitive center, and then to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

The battle is currently being led by armed factions associated to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes as a result of the deaths of thousands of civilians and servicemen.

Since August of last year, Mali has experienced two coups, with military chief Colonel Assimi Goita surviving an attempted assassination at a mosque in Bamako on July 20.

Last week, Alioune Tine, an independent specialist on human rights in the Sahel who reports to the UN, warned that the country’s security situation had crossed a “critical threshold.”

After an 11-day visit, he emphasized “state failure” as well as “relentless attacks on civilian populations” by jihadists, and said that the military forces had also perpetrated violence against civilians.

Meanwhile, in Burkina Faso, 12 troops were killed and eight others were wounded in an ambush near the Mali border on Sunday, according to the authorities.

On Monday, Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura announced that “members of the ground forces and the quick intervention unit GARSI were ambushed” in the northwest Boucle du Mouhoun region.

The attack took place near Dounkoun hamlet in Toeni district.

President Marc Roch. Brief News from Washington Newsday.