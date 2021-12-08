4 months after the evacuation, over 35,000 Afghan refugees are still waiting for resettlement in the United States.

Thousands of Afghan refugees are still waiting to be relocated in the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

As part of the program, refugees from the war-torn country from which the US departed earlier this year are still streaming into the US. With over 37,000 refugees currently relocated in communities around the country, Operation Allies Welcome is the largest refugee resettlement program in the United States in decades. However, approximately 35,000 people are currently being held in six military bases as part of the program’s relocation efforts.

Esrar Ahmad Saber, a former interpreter for the US Army who fled the nation with only the clothing on his back, is one of these refugees. He has been held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey since August. Out of the six recognized refugee camps across the country, the base now houses the most refugees. Despite the fact that he came to the United States alone, he is seeing many families wait for their chance at a new life as the days pass.

He told the Associated Press, “They want to go to their new houses and start their new lives.” “They’re very enthusiastic about it.” However, the process is extremely slow.” Saber is far from the only one who has noticed the glacial pace with which Operation Allies Welcome is resettling refugees. Due to the enormous influx of migrants requiring resettlement, Erol Kekic, a senior vice president of resettlement agency Church World Service, describes the delay as “a shock to the system.”

Many of the organizations involved in the resettlement process are seeking assistance in areas other than relocation. Afghan families are being placed through organizations that help refugees integrate into American society, such as veterans groups and sports clubs. These organizations are starting to sponsor families in order to expedite the resettlement process, which many see as a result of rushed preparation.

"This should have been arranged before the withdrawal was announced." Right? As a result, it's taking longer than it should," said Mark Hetfield, head of the HIAS resettlement agency. "However, given the depletion of the US refugee capacity, they chose to plan for this after they made the choice to leave."