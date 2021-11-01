4 Easy Vegan Recipes Even Beginners Can Try on World Vegan Day

After the Halloween celebrations, are you looking for a healthier way to spend the day? The 1st of November is World Vegan Day, and it could be the day for you.

Veganism, or the practice of avoiding foods containing animal products, has been established for nearly 2,000 years, according to Days of the Year (DOTY). Veganism was beginning to take shape as early as 1806, when it was first introduced. By 1944, the name “vegan” had been coined, and the Vegan Society of the United Kingdom had been founded.

The first World Vegan Day was held on November 1, 1994, to commemorate the organization’s 50th anniversary.

World Vegan Day isn’t just for the growing number of vegans throughout the world; it’s also open to non-vegans. One way they might accomplish this is to learn more about the vegan diet’s health and environmental benefits. According to The Vegan Society, converting to a plant-based diet can help lower one’s food-related carbon footprint by up to 50%.

Another simple approach to commemorate the occasion is to eat a vegan meal today. Others may want to try their hand at vegan cuisine at home or participate in the “Plate Up for the Planet” initiative.

Let’s have a look at some simple vegan recipes that even novices may make today.

Easy Homemade Vegan Bean Tortilla – Veganism isn’t just about salads; it also allows you to eat a tasty burrito. This Nutriciously burrito dish takes only 15 minutes to prepare and is full of nutritious and nourishing ingredients for that familiar comfort meal flavor with a vegan twist.

10-Minute Thai Peanut Butter Pumpkin Soup – With pumpkin season in full swing, a rich and creamy pumpkin soup is always a fantastic idea. This It Doesn’t Taste Like Chicken recipe not only adds a wonderful Thai flavor with red curry paste and coconut milk, but it also just takes 10 minutes to prepare, which is a huge plus for those who are short on time.

Minimalist Baker’s Easy Lentil Meatballs – Those desiring hearty meatballs can still commemorate the event today with this easy lentil meatball dish. Green lentils replace the customary meat in this plant-based version, which retains the Italian flavors and protein content and can be served with your favorite pasta. It also has the added benefit of only requiring 10 ingredients and 30 minutes to prepare.

