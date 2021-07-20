35 US states have been asked by Israel’s ambassador to take action against Ben & Jerry’s for ending sales.

On Tuesday, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, encouraged 35 states with anti-boycott laws to take action against Ben & Jerry’s, according to the Associated Press.

When its license deal ends next year, the firm said it will stop selling ice cream in Israel’s occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, arguing that it was “inconsistent with our beliefs for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be marketed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Erdan wrote letters to the governors of each of the 35 states, pleading with them to take “quick and determined” action in response to “such discriminatory and antisemitic measures.”

He tweeted, “We must stand united and convey a clear message that this will not be tolerated.”

Naftali Bennet, Israel’s prime minister, also chastised the ice cream maker, vowing to “fight aggressively” against the move. According to the Associated Press, Israel’s prime minister warned of possible legal action and other consequences in response.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The prime minister’s robust reaction mirrored Israeli concerns that the ice cream maker’s move could lead to similar decisions by other corporations. It also appeared to be setting the ground for a long-running public relations and judicial war.

Bennett’s office said he spoke with Alan Jope, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever, and expressed worry about a “obviously anti-Israel step.”

Ben & Jerry’s said on Monday that it would no longer sell ice cream in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. The declaration was one of the most forceful condemnations of Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which it has controlled for more than 50 years since taking them in the 1967 Mideast conflict.

With widespread international support, the Palestinians claim both areas as portions of a future independent state. Israeli settlements, which today number around 700,000 people, are largely seen as illegal and a barrier to peace.

Although the annexation is not globally recognized, Israel annexed east Jerusalem following the 1967 war and considers the entire city to be its undivided capital. It declares the West Bank to be disputed territory whose final status should be determined through discussions. The worldwide community, on the other hand, is diverse. This is a condensed version of the information.