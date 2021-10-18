35 people have died as a result of India’s heavy rains, while tens of others have been evacuated.

Heavy rains in southern India wreaked havoc on communities, causing flash floods and landslides that killed at least 35 people and forced over 2,000 people to flee.

The Indian army, navy, and air force spent the weekend in Kerala searching for survivors and directing them to one of the over 100 relief camps put up, according to the state’s disaster management body.

“Last night, the water entered my house with force, and everything was lost,” Shahul Hameed, a Kottayam resident, told Al Jazeera. “We only have the clothing on our backs.” A low-pressure region over the southern Arabian Sea and Kerala, according to India’s Meteorological Department, triggered the severe rains, CNN said. The monsoon will likely last until Wednesday.

“It is regrettable that a few lives were lost in Kerala due to heavy rains and landslides. “My condolences to the bereaved families,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Kerala’s State Disaster Management Authority is still trying to figure out how many individuals are missing while rescue efforts continue.

“It was my source of income.” “Everything is gone,” a guy told Manorama TV, a Kerala news channel.

According to the BBC, military helicopters are being deployed to carry supplies and personnel to besieged areas, and the government has pledged financial compensation for individuals who have lost their homes and crops.