3,400 passengers are stranded on a Carnival cruise ship that is carrying 69 COVID-infected passengers.

Up to 3,425 passengers are stranded onboard the Carnival Panorama cruise ship, which includes 69 crew members and passengers who have tested positive with COVID-19.

The cruise line denied all passengers disembarkation earlier this week after officials in Jalisco, Mexico, demanded that all passengers who wanted to depart the ship present a negative COVID test, according to Milenio, a Mexican news agency, as reported by the Daily Mail.

After the Carnival Panorama ship docked in Puerto Vallarta on Monday around 9 a.m. local time, the Jalisco state health department requested the COVID tests, but said it would allow all non-infected passengers to disembark in accordance with the Mexican government’s Health and Tourism ministries and World Health Organization regulations, according to Milenio.

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the company had not confirmed or denied that it had barred uninfected passengers from disembarking in Puerta Vallarta, instead stating that Mexican officials were concerned about the rising Omicron variant and low vaccination rates among locals.

“In our conversations with Mexican officials, they acknowledged that we have implemented rigorous protocols, including vaccine, testing, and mask requirements for guests and crew, but they are concerned about their ability to manage the Omicron variant given low vaccination rates among local residents,” according to the statement.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy informed the ship’s 3,425 guests on Tuesday morning that the cruise ship would sail to Cabo San Lucas, Baja, California, with an expected arrival of Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The Carnival Panorama ship stayed in Jalisco until around 10 p.m. Milenio stated that it sailed again on Tuesday.

The cruise line set sail from Long Beach, California, on Dec. 24 for a seven-day voyage.

While the Daily Mail stated that 69 passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the news source added that Carnival Cruise Line has not confirmed the actual infection count onboard the ship, only stating that guests and close contacts are being isolated.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that a cruise ship has had COVID infections onboard.

Several cruise companies have been afflicted by increased cases of the virus on their ships since the introduction of the Omicron variety, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and examine at least 92 ships for COVID-19 in recent days.

On the Holland America Koningsdam ship, cases of the virus have been reported.