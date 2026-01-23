32 Dead in Thailand Train Tragedy After Crane Collapse

At least 32 people have died after a construction crane crashed onto a moving train in Thailand on Wednesday morning, making it one of the deadliest railway accidents in the country’s recent history. The tragedy occurred during rush hour in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 143 miles northeast of Bangkok, when the crane fell onto the train traveling at 120 km/h.

Crash and Aftermath

The train, which was carrying 195 passengers, including many students and workers, was struck by the crane while it was being used on an overhead high-speed rail project between China and Thailand. The crane, reportedly lifting a concrete block, suddenly toppled onto the train, derailing several carriages and sparking a fire. As the flames spread and debris scattered, numerous passengers were thrown from their seats, while others remained trapped in the wreckage.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, working tirelessly with hydraulic cutters to free passengers trapped in the automatic doors that could not be manually opened. By noon, all survivors had been evacuated, but the toll was heavy: 32 dead and 66 injured, many in critical condition. The number of casualties continues to rise as rescue efforts progress.

The high-speed railway, which has been under construction since 2017, was expected to be a key infrastructure link between Thailand and China, though it has faced repeated delays and setbacks. This accident, which involved the Italian-Thai Development (ITD) Public Company Limited, is not an isolated incident. In 2025, ITD was implicated in a tragic building collapse in Myanmar that killed 89 people. In previous years, several other fatal accidents, including bridge and crane collapses, have raised concerns about the company’s safety practices.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed outrage over the incident, calling it a result of “negligence, skipped steps, and the use of incorrect materials.” He promised to investigate the cause and hold those responsible accountable. “We need to change the law to blacklist construction companies that repeatedly cause accidents,” Charnvirakul said, referencing the ongoing safety issues involving ITD and similar firms.

The Chinese government has also expressed concern, stating that it attaches “great importance to the safety of this project and its personnel” and is investigating the crash.

This latest tragedy highlights ongoing safety concerns in Thailand’s construction industry, which has been plagued by a series of fatal incidents over the past few years, particularly involving cranes and large-scale projects. As authorities continue to search for answers, the families of those affected will seek justice and compensation for their losses.