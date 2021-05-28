30,000 ‘Virus Shut Out’ Necklaces were seized; the packaging promised to create clouds that would keep COVID at bay.

Customs and Border Protection officials in the United States seized 30,000 “Virus Shut Out” necklaces from China that promised to protect wearers from coronavirus infection by producing anti-viral clouds, according to the CBP.

According to the CBP, three unregistered pallets of the items were discovered inside a tractor trailer travelling through the Nogales, Arizona, border crossing into Mexico on April 16. The lanyard-like devices carried a blue package of chlorine dioxide, which can cause lung irritation, breathing trouble, and chronic bronchitis with extended exposure, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agents seized the materials after an initial detention and examination for violating federal pesticide rules.

Washington Newsday reached out to the CBP for comment but received no response before publishing.

The necklaces were appraised at $479,700 domestically by the CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise. Officers also seized items and clothing with counterfeit trademarks worth more than $24,000.

There are 16 cautionary words on the necklace package, including a warning not to put the product “in your underpants.” It can also bleach garments and cause corrosion and rust “on or near metal objects,” according to the warnings.

The product was manufactured by Yiwu Haoyi Biotechnology Co. Ltd. in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, eastern China, according to the “Virus Shut Out” package. The Yiwu Howell Biotechnology Co. Ltd. website claims to specialize in the creation of cockroach powder, mosquito killer liquid, mosquito killer mats, mouse powder, and insect spray, among other things.

In time for publication, Yiwu Howell Biotechnology did not respond to a request for comment from Washington Newsday.

The CBP included a cautionary statement in its press release about the possible risks of items like the “Virus Shut Out” necklaces.

“Beyond creating significant health and safety risks, counterfeit goods are frequently of poor quality,” according to the press release. “Peeling labels, low-quality ink or printing problems on packaging, and loosely packed products in the box might all be indicators that the goods you bought isn’t genuine.”

The press statement also listed a number of preventative actions that people may take to protect themselves against counterfeit products, including reading customer reviews and purchasing directly from retailers and trademark holders. It also stated that if a product’s price is reduced. This is a condensed version of the information.