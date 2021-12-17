27 people are believed to have died in a building fire in Osaka, Japan.

A fire at a building in Osaka’s commercial sector on Friday was thought to have killed 27 people, according to the local fire service.

After the fire was put out, television video showed scores of firefighters working inside and outside the eight-story structure.

Through damaged and blackened windows, the charred interior of the fourth floor of the narrow office building could be seen.

According to local media, the floor hosted a clinic that provided mental health and general medical care.

27 of the 28 persons injured in the blaze had no signs of life, according to an Osaka fire department spokesman, who said the victims were transferred to the hospital.

“A fire was discovered on the fourth floor at 10:18 a.m.,” they stated. “As of midday, there are 70 fire engines on the site.” The fire, which broke out in a bustling commercial district near Kitashinchi train station in the city of western Japan, was put out within half an hour, according to the official.

“There was a lot of dark smoke… there was a very strong stench, too,” a middle-aged woman who observed the incident told public broadcaster NHK.