27 people are believed to have died in a building fire in Osaka, Japan.

Fire officials said 27 people were suspected dead after a flame spread through a commercial building housing a mental health clinic in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.

After the fire was put out, television video showed scores of firefighters working inside and outside the compact office structure.

Through broken and blackened windows, the charred interior of the fourth story, which housed a clinic that provided mental health treatments and basic medical care, could be seen.

Officers were investigating the cause of the fire, according to an Osaka police spokesperson.

He could not, however, corroborate a report by NHK, citing police sources, that there was a “possibility of an arson attack, considering the circumstances at the location.”

According to an officer with the Osaka Fire Department, 27 of the 28 victims injured in the fire exhibited no signs of life. Only a doctor may certify a person’s death in Japan.

“The fire was discovered on the fourth floor at 10:18 a.m. (01:18 GMT),” they stated. “As of midday, there are 70 fire engines on the site.” According to the official, the fire in a bustling commercial sector near Kitashinchi train station in the city of western Japan was put out after half an hour.

“There was tons of dark smoke… there was a very strong stench, too,” a middle-aged woman at the scene told NHK, despite the fact that most of the building’s facade remained intact after the fire.

A young woman who witnessed the fire said she saw a woman stranded on the fourth story and alerted the broadcaster about it.

“She was leaning out the window, saying things like ‘Please help…’ She appeared frail. Perhaps she inhaled a lot of smoke “she stated

After the larger Tokyo region, Osaka, a key economic powerhouse, is Japan’s second-largest metropolis.

In Japan, which has tight construction codes, deadly fires are uncommon, and violent crime is likewise uncommon.

A guy was charged with murder a year ago for the arson assault on a Kyoto animation studio in 2019, which killed 36 people and was the country’s bloodiest violent crime in decades.

The incident rocked the anime industry and its fans both in Japan and around the world.

16 persons were killed in an arson assault on a video store in Osaka in 2008. The assailant is now facing the death penalty.