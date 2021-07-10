26 people are killed in clashes between Venezuelan police and gangs.

According to the authorities, at least 26 people were killed in nearly two days of violence between Venezuelan security forces and gangs that rule poor Caracas areas.

According to Interior Minister Carmen Melendez, 22 suspected gang members and four police officers have died.

She stated that an undefined number of non-combatants perished and that 28 people were injured, with 18 of them being onlookers.

People were forced to escape their homes as a result of the fires that broke out Wednesday evening.

High-powered guns, tracer bullets, grenades, and drones were used in the skirmishes, giving the gangsters an aerial view of the security forces.

To clear one barrio, or slum, called Cota 905, as many as 2,500 cops were dispatched. Authorities offered a $500,000 reward for the gang commander in charge.

24,000 rounds of ammunition, three rocket launchers, five rifles, four submachine guns, and a number of pistols were captured by police.

“We seized a military arsenal for war,” Melendez stated.

Similar clashes killed at least three people in June, including a nurse hit by a stray bullet.

Venezuela is one of the world’s most violent countries.

According to the Venezuelan Violence Observatory, the country will have 12,000 violent deaths in 2020. This translates to a rate of 45.6 per 100,000 people, which is seven times the global average.