26 Columbians are suspected of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose.

According to the Associated Press, 26 Colombians have been designated as suspects in the death of Haitian President Jovenel Mose last week. Authorities have detained 18 Colombians, as well as three Haitians who are accused of being involved.

According to Léon Charles, Haiti’s police chief, at least three of the suspects have been slain, while five have yet to be apprehended. He described them as “dangerous characters.” “I’m talking specialist commando,” says the narrator.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian suspect, was recognized by authorities late Sunday night. According to the Associated Press, he is in his 60s, lives in Florida, and claims to be a doctor. Sanon, according to Charles, presented corruption claims against Haitian authorities and helped with the assassins and planners who killed Mose.

After the assassination, authorities discovered 20 boxes of ammunition, gun components, four Dominican Republic license plates, a cap with the US Drug Enforcement Administration insignia, two cars, and correspondence with nameless people in Sanon’s house, according to Charles.

“We continue to make progress,” Charles said of police efforts to solve the heinous attack on Mose’s private house early Wednesday, which left his wife, Martine Mose, gravely injured and hospitalized in Miami.

Sanon, according to Charles, was in contact with a corporation that provides protection for politicians and recruited the murder suspects. Sanon, he claimed, traveled into Haiti on a private jet with some of the alleged shooters.

The gunmen’s first purpose was to guard Sanon, but they were later given a new mission: to arrest the president, according to Charles.

“From there, the operation began,” he said, adding that 22 more suspects were added to the group and that contact with Haitian citizens was made.

After Mose was slain, one of the suspects called Sanon, who put him in touch with two people thought to be the plot’s intellectual authors, according to Charles. He didn’t name the masterminds or say whether or not police knew who they were.

The information came through interrogations and other sections of the inquiry, according to the chief. He went on to say that police are collaborating with high-ranking Colombian officials to figure out the specifics of the alleged scheme, such as when the suspects departed Colombia and who paid for their travel. This is a condensed version of the information.