24 people were allegedly targeted in a bow and arrow attack in Norway, according to police.

On Wednesday, Norwegian police announced that 24 people were being treated as victims of a bow and arrow attack that killed five people earlier this month.

On October 13, a guy went on a rampage around Kongsberg, a town west of Oslo, firing arrows and hitting people in their homes at random.

Espen Andersen Brathen, a Dane from Kongsberg, was apprehended at the site and is undergoing psychiatric examination, with police suspecting mental illness as the motive for the crime.

“We have 24 victims in the case thus far,” police inspector Per Thomas Omholt said at a press conference, the first time a total tally was given.

“These are mainly attempted murders and attempted woundings, mostly those who were shot at with a bow and arrow,” he said, noting that the number could fluctuate.

According to Omholt, authorities are “leaving the door open” as to the attack’s motive.

Brathen had previously stated on social media that he had converted to Islam, prompting speculation that the attack was carried out by jihadists.

The inquiry, however, had “further weakened” the jihadist idea, according to Omholt, who also stated that it was uncertain whether he had truly converted to Islam.