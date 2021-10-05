24 children are killed by a mystery fever, with eight of them dying within hours of being infected.

A strange fever has killed at least 24 youngsters in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

According to local reports, eight youngsters died just hours after contracting the fever.

Three infants died in hospitals in Palwal, a district in the state, on Friday. Mubasira, who is seven years old, Zishan, who is three months old, and Munsida, who is nine days old, have been identified. As a result, the mortality toll from the fever has risen to 24, according to News 18.

Mubasira’s parents told local media that their daughter had a fever on Thursday evening and was sent to a nearby hospital, where she died the next morning.

Zishan was one of them. His parents told the media that their kid had a fever on Friday morning and died hours later while receiving treatment.

The Haryana Health Department, on the other hand, has been unable to pinpoint the unexplained disease’s etiology. Authorities have taken blood samples from the deceased children in order to determine the ailment.

A health department official stated, “The samples were taken to identify the causes behind the strange fever.”

Meanwhile, health workers are going door to door, testing for dengue and malaria in people who have a fever. COVID-19 is also being tried on them.

“We learned that youngsters have been suffering from a fever, and that there have been deaths as a result. We’ve been going around to people’s houses. Surveys are being carried out, and medication is being distributed. The staff is working 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also noticed that the place was filthy. According to NDTV, “we are conducting additional testing to determine the cause of the fever.”

A mystery fever killed at least 50 people, mostly children, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in August. The sufferers reportedly complained of joint discomfort, headaches, dehydration, and nausea in addition to the temperature. Rashes on their legs and arms were also reported by some of them. COVID-19 was not found in any of the dead. “Hospital patients, especially children, are dying extremely quickly,” a doctor stated at the time, according to the BBC.

However, it remained unclear whether this was the same sickness that was currently prevalent among Haryana’s children.