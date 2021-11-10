21 People Survive the Collapse of a Turkey Building with No Deaths.

A two-story structure collapsed in eastern Turkey, burying twenty-one persons, according to the government, with no fatalities recorded when search activities finished early Wednesday.

Residents were filling shops on their way home from work on a bustling thoroughfare in Malatya on Tuesday afternoon when the event occurred.

“The search and rescue mission in the collapsed Malatya building is now complete. There are no victims, thank God “Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, sent out a tweet early Wednesday.

Ismail Catakli, a spokesperson for the interior ministry, said earlier that 13 people had been retrieved from the wreckage by rescue services, while eight others had managed to flee on their own.

According to regional governor Aydin Barus, five of those rescued were still hospitalized, although their injuries were not life-threatening.

He had previously stated that two people had been taken to intensive care.

The structure suddenly crumbled, blowing up a large cloud of dust, according to CCTV footage of the collapse. Passers-by hurried to aid those trapped under the rubble as a car parked in front of the building sped away.

According to witnesses and media sources, the structure collapsed during planned rehabilitation work, causing damage to one of the walls dividing two ground-floor eateries.

“The building began to crumble after I heard a crack. There was a cloud of dust that appeared. It was as if it were the day of judgment “Turhan Cobanoglu, a witness, told HaberTurk television.

260 rescue workers were deployed to the location, which was lit up to allow attempts to continue into the night, according to the Turkish government’s disaster and emergency management agency.

Rescuers were seen clearing the massive slabs of concrete and masses of wood with construction diggers and their bare hands on television.

The cause of the collapse remained unknown, however Barus blamed the construction work on the structure.

The building’s owner and three workers were arrested, according to Malatya’s prosecutor’s office.

A series of disasters, including a wave of wildfires and two flash floods, have wreaked havoc on Turkey this year, killing over 100 people.

When it was revealed in August that Turkey no longer possessed operational fire-fighting jets, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced intense political pressure.

The fatal flash floods washed out homes in mountain valleys, prompting questions about why officials were allowing building permits in areas prone to severe weather.

According to Erdogan's office, the Turkish president also called the local governor and mayor to get a personal update on the rescue.