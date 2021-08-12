2021 is World Elephant Day, and here are some facts and quotes to commemorate the occasion.

Every year on August 12th, World Elephant Day is observed to “help conserve and protect elephants from the myriad threats they face.”

The day was initially marked in 2012 with the goal of increasing conservation efforts and raising awareness about poaching.

Elephants, despite their popularity, face a number of dangers, including habitat loss and poaching.

Poachers target the animals mostly for their ivory, which is used to manufacture jewelry, religious ornaments, and aesthetic things.

Ivory prices on the black market start at $1,500 and go up depending on its size. Many governments have outlawed the sale of ivory.

The African elephant and the Asian elephant are two well-known species of this mammal.

They’re both in jeopardy.

The African elephant is the world’s largest terrestrial animal.

Here are some elephant quotes from Everyday Power to share on this special day:

“An elephant is nature’s magnificent masterpiece – the only great thing that is completely harmless.”

Donne, John

“You couldn’t invent an elephant if they didn’t exist. They are part of a select group of living beings that are so improbable that they defy belief and logic.” — Watson, Lyall

“But maybe the most essential lesson I learnt is that the only barriers between humans and elephants are those we erect ourselves, and that we will never be whole until we allow not only elephants, but all living animals, their place in the sun.”

— Anthony Lawrence

4. “Reunions are a favorite pastime of elephants. After years of isolation, they know each other and welcome each other with loud, raucous excitement. There’s yelling and trumpeting, as well as scratching and flapping of the ears. Trunks are intertwined.” Jennifer Richard Jacobson (Jennifer Richard Jacobson)

“I have an elephant’s memory. Every elephant I’ve ever met is etched in my mind.” Caen, Herb

“Care for others, parent-child bonding, solidarity in the face of danger, and other behaviors have been shown in primates, elephants, and even pigs.”

Christopher Hitchens is a British journalist and author who has written a number of books

“Elephants have no idea what goes on in the world of ants, and mountain peaks have no idea what is going on on the plains!”

Mehmet Murat ildan, Mehmet Murat ildan, Mehmet Murat ildan,

“Elephants can only thrive if woods do as well.”

— Shand, Mark

“I’m afraid that if I travel to Africa, I won’t be able to return. I’m just going to live among the animals and adopt an elephant to be my companion.” Dianna Agron is an actress who is known for her role in the film Dianna Agro

"And the elephant sings about a star deep in the forest-maze.