20 Athletes Who Retired Before Their Time.

The majority of these exceptional athletes were not even 30 when they stopped their professional careers in the sport to which they committed endless hours of training and the best years of their lives when they retired.

Let’s take a look at 20 athletes who announced their retirement earlier than expected.

Jackson, Bo

A superb athlete who was able to play both football and baseball at the same time. From 1986 to 1990, he was a member of the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Raiders for four seasons.

He suffered a hip injury during a playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 1991, ending his football career at the age of 28. Three years later, at the age of 31, he retired for good.

Brandon Roy is a character in the film Brandon Roy

This is the story of a player whose NBA career was cut short due to injuries.

Brandon Roy, 29, announced his retirement from basketball due to a degenerative knee issue after six seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The NBA said goodbye to one of its best guards, who had already made three All-Star teams before the age of 25.

Bjorn Borg is a Swedish tennis player.

In 1983, at the age of 26, the Swedish tennis player with movie star looks announced his retirement from the sport, claiming mental burnout and the fact that tennis was no longer enjoyable.

He had appeared in 16 Grand Slam finals and had won 11 of them, including six French Open titles and five Wimbledon crowns. In his prime, the Swede gave it all up.

Sanders, Barry

In 1999, the NFL legend announced the end of his illustrious 10-year career as the finest running back in the history of the Detroit Lions. He was 31 years old at the time, and his choice astounded many in the sports world, who had not expected him to retire.

Sanders set records for the most straight 1,000-yard seasons (ten) and seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards (seven) (10, tied with Walter Payton).

Calvin Johnson is a well-known figure in the

He played for the Detroit Lions for nine years and is recognized as one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.

The ex-two-time All-American retired at the age of 30 after the 2015 season due to health difficulties and stating he had lost his passion for the game. The “Megatron” was completed.

Stoner, Casey

