2 people have been arrested for allegedly duping people under the guise of doubling money through the use of chemicals.

Two people have been arrested in West Bengal, India, for allegedly defrauding people by claiming to be able to double their money by applying a chemical, according to police.

The two unidentified suspects were detained in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday. When they were apprehended, police discovered unaccounted cash of Rs 4 lakh (about $5,300), according to NDTV.

A third person reportedly implicated in the scheme is still being sought by police. The third suspect was similarly left from the list of suspects in the report.

Asit Halder, a resident of the Gosaba area, filed a complaint with the Basanti Police Station. He allegedly lost Rs 6 lakh (about $8,000) after the con artists stated that mixing a chemical with cash would treble his money overnight.

The three suspects led Halder to a residence in the district’s Jyotishpur neighborhood. He brought Rs 6 lakh in cash, which he was instructed to place in a container and keep in a room.

Halder was then given the task of retrieving a chemical from another room and pouring it into the container containing the money.

After that, he was instructed to return home with the container and open it after a day.

According to a senior official of the Basanti Police Station, the man opened the container the next day but found merely bundles of blank paper instead of money.

“The accused had removed the money from the container and put bundles of blank sheets in it when Halder had gone to the other room to bring the chemical,” the officer explained the scheme.