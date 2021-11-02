19 people were killed in a suicide attack on a military hospital in Kabul.

An attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday left at least 19 people dead and 50 more injured, the latest strike in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power.

The attack began when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the huge site’s entrance.

According to the Taliban, gunmen then broke inside the hospital grounds and fired their rifles there.

“About 50 wounded persons and 19 dead bodies have been transferred to hospitals in Kabul,” a health ministry official who did not want to be identified told AFP.

The Taliban waged a 20-year insurgency against the US-backed government that was deposed.

They now confront the challenge of restoring stability to Afghanistan, which has been battered by a series of violent assaults claimed by the Islamic State’s local chapter in recent weeks.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday.

“All of the assailants have died. The incident was started by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who detonated his explosives at the hospital’s entrance “According to a Taliban propaganda team official.

“Attackers gained access to the hospital compound.”

He had previously stated in a statement that two explosives targeted the hospital area.

A second explosion was heard 30 minutes after the first was reported, according to AFP staff in the city.

“From the first checkpoint, I heard a huge explosion. We were ordered to seek refuge in the secure rooms. I also hear gunshots “While the attack was being carried out, a doctor at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul told AFP.

“Inside the hospital building, I can still hear gunshots. I believe the attackers are moving from room to room, as they did the first time “Added the doctor.

The hospital, which serves wounded Taliban and former Afghan security forces soldiers, was previously targeted in 2017, when gunmen posing as medical workers killed at least 30 people over the course of an hour-long siege.

Despite the fact that both IS and the Taliban are extreme Sunni Islamist insurgents, they disagree on religious and strategic aspects.

Since the Taliban took power on August 15, IS has claimed four mass fatality assaults, including suicide bombings targeting Shiite Muslim mosques. Shiite Muslims are considered heretics by the organisation.

Militants went room to room killing people in the 2017 raid on the military hospital, switching to knives when they ran out of ammunition.

The Islamic State claimed credit for the attack, although the Taliban rejected it.

Survivors, on the other hand, told AFP that the assailants chanted.