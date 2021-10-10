18 people were injured in clashes between indigenous protesters and police in Chile.

Authorities said riot police fought with demonstrators during a Mapuche community event on Sunday, injuring 18 people and arresting 10.

When police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a crowd of about a thousand demonstrators marching in the middle of Santiago, many of whom were dressed in ponchos and traditional headdresses, they demanded autonomy for the Mapuche.

According to an AFP photographer on the scene, protesters retaliated with sticks and stones in a conflict that lasted approximately 40 minutes.

In a later statement, Chilean police reported that one woman and 17 police officers were hurt in the altercation, and that ten people were arrested.

The Mapuche people, Chile’s biggest indigenous community, have long been accused of discrimination by the Chilean state, who once dominated wide swaths of the country but have since been sidelined.

The Mapuche, who were the first residents of regions of Chile, fought the Spanish conquerors and then the Chilean army after the country’s independence in the 19th century.

Their numbers were reduced to 700,000, a small percentage of Chile’s present population of 17 million.