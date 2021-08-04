16 people are killed in a lightning strike at a wedding, and the groom is injured.

According to police and officials, lightning struck a wedding party in Bangladesh on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, including seven members of the same family, and injuring others, including the groom.

According to Shibganj Police Station chief Farid Hossain, the event occurred about noon near the Tellikhari Ferry Ghat on the bank of the Padma River in the western district of Chapainawabganj.

The group had just left on a boat bringing them to Panka in Shibganj from Narayanpur in Chapainawabganj, according to Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shakib-Al-Rabbi of the Dhaka Tribune.

However, because to severe rain, the boat was forced to dock at the Tellikhari Ferry Ghat in Chapainawabganj, where the group took shelter behind a thatched hut.

“Suddenly, a thunderbolt struck them, killing 15 on the spot and two others on their way to the hospital,” the UN stated, noting that 12 of the victims were men and five were women.

Al-Rabbi informed Agence France-Presse that the bride was not in the wedding party.

Meherul Islam, a fire service officer, told BS24 News that 14 more individuals were brought to the hospital as a result of the incident.

Lightning strikes are very lethal and common in Bangladesh, killing about 200 people per year on average. In May 2016, 82 individuals died in a single day, according to government figures.

The Dhaka Tribune stated that 2,164 persons perished in lightning strikes in Bangladesh between 2011 and 2020, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. Many deaths aren’t officially documented, thus the numbers are likely to be higher.

Deforestation and climate change, according to some environmental scientists, are to blame for the rising number of individuals killed by lightning strikes in the South Asian country.

Since 2016, lightning protection has been a feature of Bangladesh’s national disaster plan and construction code, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina advocating structures to be built with earthing systems to dump power from lightning strikes to the ground. Local governments have started sowing palm seeds to grow into trees to divert lightning bolts away from people in various parts of the country.

