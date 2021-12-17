156 Kidney Stones Were Removed From A Patient With Sudden Abdominal Pain.

A 50-year-old patient had 156 kidney stones removed through a keyhole aperture by doctors at a hospital in India. According to sources, this is the country’s largest number of stones removed using this surgery from a single patient.

Basavaraj Madiwalar, a patient from Telangana’s southern state, got the treatment at Hyderabad’s Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital. When Madiwalar, a schoolteacher by trade, felt a sharp pain around his abdomen, he sought medical help to figure out what was causing it.

In his ectopic kidney, doctors discovered a big cluster of renal stones, or kidney stones.

Madiwalar’s instance of renal ectopia, a birth abnormality in which the kidney is not in its proper place in the urinary tract, was rare. The ectopic kidney in Madiwalar’s case was close to his abdominal.

According to NDTV, a statement from the hospital stated, “Though the presence of the kidney in an odd location is not the source of the disease, removing stones from the kidney located incorrectly was certainly a tough assignment.”

Dr. V Chandra Mohan, a urologist and the hospital’s managing director, also remarked on the issue, saying: “This patient may have been developing these stones for more than two years but has never shown any signs or symptoms. However, he was compelled to conduct all necessary tests after a sudden onset of pain, which indicated the presence of a huge cluster of renal stones in the kidney. We opted to eliminate the stones via laparoscopy and endoscopy rather than major surgery after considering his health status.” According to The Times of India, the stones were removed following a three-hour treatment. The patient is believed to be in good health and has resumed his daily activities.

In 2015, surgeons in China performed a two-hour procedure to remove 420 kidney stones from a single patient. The patient went to the doctor with abdominal pain, and a CT scan indicated that his left kidney was full of stones.

According to Guiness World Records, a doctor in India removed 172,155 stones from a patient’s left kidney during a three-hour operation in 2009.

Both of these treatments were surgical, but unlike the most recent case, which was performed utilizing laparoscopy and endoscopy.