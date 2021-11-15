1,500 people have complained about a Christmas ad in which Santa is holding a vaccine passport.

A supermarket advertisement portraying Santa Claus with a COVID-19 immunization passport has sparked more than 1,500 complaints in the United Kingdom.

The Tesco Christmas commercial, set to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” premiered on ITV’s Celebrity Chase Special on Saturday.

A breaking news banner appears about halfway through the 90-second commercial, stating that Santa Clause may be quarantined this Christmas. Saint Nicholas is at an airport border checkpoint, where he holds up a phone with a pass indicating that he has received his COVID-19 immunization, before the border officer allows him to enter the country.