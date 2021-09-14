1,500 dolphins were slaughtered in the largest massacre ever recorded, according to horrifying footage.

During a “hunt” off the coast of the Faroe Islands on Sunday night, about 1,500 dolphins were brutally slain.

According to the marine conservation and activism group Sea Shepherd, the massacre is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans – a group that includes whales, dolphins, and porpoises – ever documented worldwide.

Whalers targeted a large pod of white-sided dolphins, driving them into Danish waters where they were cornered and cruelly stabbed to death. The hunt was known locally as the ‘grindadráp.’

The hunt, a long-standing custom in the region, is lawful under Faroese legislation, yet many people oppose it as unsustainable murder and unnecessary suffering.

According to Sea Shepherd U.K. Ambassador Helen Taylor, 1,428 dolphins were killed in “the largest ever single hunt of dolphins or pilot whales in Faroese history” and probably the “largest single hunt of cetaceans ever documented worldwide.”

“To put things in perspective, this atrocity at Skálabotnur approaches the quota for the whole 6-month dolphin killing/capture season in Taiji in Japan – and actually exceeds the numbers murdered in any recent year of the Japanese 6-month dolphin killing/capture season,” Taylor continued. “It is ridiculous that such a hunt would take place in 2021 in a very wealthy island community only 230 miles from the UK with no need or need for such a large quantity of infected meat.”

During the killing spree, the Blue Planet Society, a group dedicated to ending overfishing of the world’s oceans, was also there.

It was a slaughter.

Last night, thousands of white-sided dolphins were ruthlessly slaughtered in the Faroe Islands.

“In terms of sheer numbers, it’s equivalent to the enormous slaughter of North American bison, and we all know what occurred then,” said volunteer John Hourston. “Denmark and the EU can’t look the other way on this one. He went on to say, “We’re talking about a population-level killing, a massacre of a protected species.”

