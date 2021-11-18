130 Afghans, all of whom are connected to a soccer team, are flying out on a flight paid for by Kim Kardashian West.

With the support of a soccer club, a New York rabbi, and Kim Kardashian West, members of an Afghan women’s youth development soccer team and their families were flown to the United Kingdom.

The Associated Press said that 30 young soccer players and their families, totaling roughly 130 individuals, arrived at Stansted Airport near London early Thursday morning.

Women participating in sports is now considered as a political act of resistance in Afghanistan, following the Taliban’s seizure of the government in August. After the gang took power, hundreds of female athletes quit.

The team members were able to travel to Pakistan and get UK visas, but they were forced to wait weeks for any flight out of the country when the time on their Pakistani visas ran out.

That’s when the Tzedek Association, a New York-based non-profit focused on criminal justice, humanitarian help, and religious rights, got involved. The organization earlier assisted the last member of Kabul’s Jewish community to flee the country.

Because the group’s founder, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, had previously worked with Kardashian West on criminal justice reform, he called her and asked if she would be willing to contribute to the cost of a chartered flight to the United Kingdom.

“I got a text message about an hour later, after the Zoom conversation, that Kim wants to cover the entire flight,” Margaretten stated.

As the 130 people continue to adjust into their new lives in the United Kingdom, Leeds United of the English Premier League has pledged to help the players.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Before beginning their new life in Britain, the Afghans will be quarantined for ten days due to the coronavirus.

Khalida Popal, a former captain of Afghanistan’s national women’s team who organized female athlete evacuation efforts, said she was “very glad and relieved” that the women and girls were safe.

“When the Taliban took over, many of those families were forced to flee their homes. Their homes were destroyed by fire “According to the Associated Press, Popal said. “Taliban slaughtered or kidnapped some of their relatives. As a result, the risk and stress levels were quite high, and it was critical to move quickly to get them out of Afghanistan.” The members of Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team, as well as the youth girls’, were evacuated by Australia. This is a condensed version of the information.