1,200 scientists sign a letter stating that lifting the COVID ban in England is “premature.”

England’s decision to break its COVID lockdown on July 19 was dubbed “dangerous and premature” in a letter signed by 1,200 foreign experts. The pronouncement, which was first published on July 7 in the British medical magazine The Lancet, refuted claims by British officials that the vaccination deployment in the United Kingdom would protect the public after July 19, dubbed “Freedom Day,” according to the Associated Press.

“Without substantially greater levels of vaccination than can be reasonably predicted by July 19, 2021, population immunity is unlikely to be achieved,” the letter stated.

The government’s decision to lift the prohibitions, according to the letter, would force the United Kingdom to rely on both vaccination and infection to develop viral immunity. The experts cautioned that if the lockdown was lifted, the country would see an increase in illnesses, citing projections from the UK health secretary that daily cases might reach 100,000 per day during the summer of 2021.

Julian Tang, a clinical virologist at the University of Leicester, told the Associated Press, “I can’t conceive of any possible beneficial scenario to come out of this method, I’m afraid.” “I think it’s more of a scale of how horrible it’ll be.”

When England’s nightclubs reopened Monday, corks exploded, music blasted, and exuberant revelers raced onto dancefloors as the government relaxed most remaining coronavirus restrictions after more than a year of lockdowns, mask bans, and other pandemic-related limits on freedom.

The moment lived up to its media-given moniker, “Freedom Day,” for clubbers and nightclub proprietors. Many Britons were anxious about the significant move out of lockdown, and scientists were concerned, saying the UK was entering uncharted territory by opening up when verified cases were not declining but growing.

Face masks were no longer legally necessary in England as of Monday, work-from-home guidelines was abolished, and social distancing rules were abolished, meaning there were no restrictions on the number of people who might attend theater plays or large events.

It is the first time in almost 18 months that nightclubs have been allowed to operate, and thousands of people danced the night away during “Freedom Day” events that began at midnight around the country.

Lorna Feeney, a clubgoer, stated, "I'm completely happy."