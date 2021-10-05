11 Bodies Discovered in the Sea Off the Balearic Islands: Spain

On Monday, Spanish rescuers discovered 11 bodies floating in the sea off the Balearic Islands, and three more persons were rescued, according to a government official.

After initially reporting that 17 bodies had been found floating in the water just west of the island of Cabrera, a government delegation spokeswoman said, “Three individuals were saved alive and 11 dead have been recovered.”

After receiving a tip from a sailing boat just after 1400 GMT, the Salvamento Maritimo coastguard promptly initiated a rescue effort. It said it had observed “approximately 17 lifeless bodies in the sea.”

There was no instant confirmation that they were migrants, but in recent weeks, an increasing number of people have attempted to reach the Spanish mainland or its islands in the Mediterranean and Atlantic.

Rescuers hauled 274 migrants to safety off the coast of the Balearic Islands over the course of six days last week, according to numbers provided by the government delegation.

According to interior ministry estimates, 13,320 migrants managed to reach mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands by boat in the first nine months of this year, an almost 20% rise over the same period in 2020.

During the same time span, 13,118 people attempted the treacherous crossing to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic, more than doubling the 6,124 who attempted it previous year.

More than 1,000 people died trying to reach Spain by sea in 2021, according to the International Organization for Migration, which labeled it “the deadliest year on the migration route to Spain.”

According to the IOM, the Canaries route is particularly dangerous, with at least 785 individuals dying en route between January and August of this year.

However, Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that tracks SOS calls from migrants at sea, estimates that the true number is far over 2,000.