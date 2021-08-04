100 Japanese hospitals have turned away a seriously ill COVID-19 patient.

According to local media, a very ill 50-year-old COVID-19 patient from Japan was turned down by over a hundred hospitals in Tokyo and had to be evacuated by ambulance for eight hours before being admitted by a medical facility.

According to local news network TBS, the anonymous guy had contacted 119, Japan’s emergency number for fire and medical-related services, last week after becoming infected with the virus and having problems breathing.

According to the outlet, an ambulance crew picked up the man and searched for a hospital, but they were reportedly turned down by at least 100 medical facilities owing to his “bad posture.”

The next morning, nearly eight hours after placing the emergency call, the man was eventually accepted at a hospital around 50 kilometers (31 miles) away.

In the fourth week of July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported 698 cases of suspected COVID-19 patients who had to wait more than 30 minutes to be admitted to a hospital, a figure that was around 1.6 times higher than the previous week.

Tokyo reported 3,709 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the third highest daily count for the Japanese metropolis. The figure was more than 1,500 more than the 2,195 instances reported the day before, and it was up from the 2,848 cases reported a week before.

The increase in cases occurred as the Delta strain of the virus spread across the country.

Of an effort to limit a recurrence in illnesses, Tokyo declared its fourth state of emergency on July 12 ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games. The measure was supposed to remain until August 22, but it will now last until August 31.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympic organizers insisted that there was no link between the Summer Games and the rise in instances.

The Japanese government announced on Monday that COVID-19 patients with less severe symptoms should isolate at home rather than go to the hospital, in order to avoid running out of hospital beds for people who require acute care.

“The pandemic has progressed to a new stage… We can’t admit individuals to hospitals unless we have enough beds. On this front, we’re taking proactive measures,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said, adding that the government may reconsider the policy in the future.

