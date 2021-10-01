10 Sayings About Your Favorite Caffeinated Drink for International Coffee Day 2021.

Every year on October 1st, International Coffee Day is commemorated. On this day, coffee enthusiasts may show their passion for the beverage while also supporting the millions of farmers who rely on the aromatic crop for a living.

It was named International Coffee Day in 2015, after it was first celebrated in Japan.

According to the International Coffee Organization’s official website, this day is observed by all 77 member governments as well as dozens of coffee associations from across the world. Whether you commemorate this day or not, thanks to Good Reads and the Quote Garden, you may share these famous words with others.

“There is a general disturbance as soon as coffee enters your stomach. Ideas start to move… The paper is covered in metaphors. Coffee becomes your ally, and writing no longer feels like a struggle.” Honore de Balzac (Honore de Balzac)

“How horrible could things be as long as there was coffee in the world?”

Cassandra Clare, Cassandra Clare, Cassandra Clare, Ca

“As black as the devil, as hot as hell, as pure as an angel, as sweet as love,” says the narrator. — Talleyrand-Périgord de Talleyrand-Périgord de Talleyrand-Périgord de Talleyrand

“In fact, a good hot cup of coffee appears to be the basic requirement of the human heart in practically every significant crisis.”

― Alexander the Great

“In life, adventure is nice; in coffee, consistency is even better.”

Justina Chen says:

“Coffee is a warming beverage that promotes friendship and is delicious. “Is there anything else to life?” Kevin Sinnott (Kevin Sinnott)

“My favorite way to start the day is with a cup of coffee, which calms my nerves and prevents them from fraying later.”

Marcia Carrington (Marcia Carrington, Marcia Carrington, Marcia Carrington

8. “Every now and again, they just create coffee cups that are too small.”

— Pillow, Michelle M.

“What goes best with a cup of coffee?” says the narrator. “Here’s another cup.” Henry Rollins (Henry Rollins)

“Coffee, the civilized world’s favorite beverage.”

— Jefferson, Thomas