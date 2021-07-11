10 Quotes To Raise Awareness For World Population Day 2021

In 1989, the United Nations designated July 11 as World Population Day to raise awareness about population-related concerns around the world. This day is observed every year to draw attention to the critical challenges of population growth.

According to the United Nations, this year’s topic is “the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on reproduction.”

In 2011, the global population surpassed 7 billion people, and it now stands at over 7.7 billion. According to the United Nations, the population will reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100.

To increase awareness on this day, here are some quotes from Conserve Energy Future.

“Overpopulation is at the foundation of all environmental problems. You can control practically anything if you can manage the population.” Founder of Conserve Energy Future, Rinkesh Kukreja

“The most difficult challenge was combining abortion and overpopulation. These are two things that don’t have anything in common.” Jacques Yves Cousteau, Jacques Yves Cousteau, Jacques Yves Cousteau

“Of course, wealthy nations and wealthy customers have the most influence, but sheer numbers do matter. There are ways to keep the human population stable without imposing unwelcome limits, such as universal women’s rights, education, and readily available contraception.” — Greenpeace Co-Founder Rex Weyler

“Excessive (population) increase may reduce productivity per worker, lower mass living standards, and cause conflict.” — Confucius, a Chinese philosopher

“If we do not halt population expansion with justice and compassion, nature will do it for us, brutally and without pity—leaving a world in ruins.” Henry W. Kendall (Henry W. Kendall) (Henry W. Kendall

“The most pressing issue confronting humanity in the twenty-first century is how to improve people’s quality of life — for an estimated 8 billion or more people — without completely destroying the environment in the process.” Edward O. Wilson (Edward O. Wilson)

“Until and unless the world’s resources and population grow in lockstep, the hungry world will remain hungry. In the face of this enormous dilemma, each man and woman, as well as each nation, must make moral and policy decisions.” — Lyndon Baines Johnson

“Anyone who believes that anything physical can develop indefinitely on a finite earth is either insane or an economist.”

— Economist Kenneth Boulding

“We must maintain population stability. Only if all nations acknowledge the need for improved social and economic conditions, as well as the adoption of effective, voluntary family planning, would this be achieved. Brief News from Washington Newsday.