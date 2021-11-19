10 Quotes To Celebrate The Male Gender On International Men’s Day 2021.

Every year on November 19, International Men’s Day honors the contributions of all men in society as dads, brothers, husbands, coworkers, and friends. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of gender recognition.

On this day, remind the guys in your life how much they mean to you, spend some quality time with them, and express your gratitude for their contributions to your life.

Here are some quotes to honor all guys, courtesy of Your Tango.

1.

Elbert Hubbard2 said, “The stronger a man is, the more kind he can afford to be.”

“To be a good guy, the first step is to really feel the load of the stones that others [are]carrying.” – Mehmet Murat Ildan3.

“A good man will want you to shine, to be your magnificent self, since a good man loves to show off his happy, intellectual, amazing, powerful lady.” — Anastasia Netri4.

“A man does what he must despite personal repercussions, impediments, hazards, and pressures, and it is the bedrock of all human morality,” said John F. Kennedy5.

“You can tell a lot about a man by his laugh, and if you enjoy a man’s laugh before you know anything about him, you can be sure he’s a decent man.” — Fyodor Dostoevsky6.

“Rather than defeating injustice using bad means, a virtuous man would prefer to be defeated.” – Sallust7.

“A gentleman will open doors, pull chairs out of the way, and carry things for her, not because she is helpless or unable, but because he wants to show her that she is valuable and worthy of respect.” — Charles J. Orlando8.

“A guy who can allow himself to fall deeply in love with a woman is a true man.” — C. C. JoyBell JoyBell C.

9.

“The true man laughs amid adversity, draws strength from adversity, and grows brave through thought.” — Thomas Paine10.

“A guy must be tough as nails at times, willing to face the truth about himself… But he must also be gentle, for tenderness is the only weapon that may through the armor of a woman’s wrath.” — Elisabeth Elliot